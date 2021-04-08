Will create UP-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Hooghly: Campaigning for BJP for the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (April 8) said that if his party comes to power, it will create anti-Romeo squads in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Hoogly, Adityanath said that the BJP would put TMC’s ‘Romeos’ behind bars.

“To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

Exuding confidence in his party’s win in the polls, Adityanath said that on May 2, the day the votes are counted, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would start saying “Jai Shree Ram”.

He also accused TMC of instigating violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

“During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can`t do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee has time and again accused the BJP of bringing goons from outside the state to create disturbance in the state.

She said that pan-chewing, saffron-clad goons from Uttar Pradesh were brought in to destroy the state's culture.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV