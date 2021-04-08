हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

Will create UP-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a public meeting in Hoogly, Adityanath said that the BJP would put TMC’s ‘Romeos’ behind bars.

Will create UP-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal: Yogi Adityanath
Credit: ANI

Hooghly: Campaigning for BJP for the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (April 8) said that if his party comes to power, it will create anti-Romeo squads in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Hoogly, Adityanath said that the BJP would put TMC’s ‘Romeos’ behind bars.

“To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

Exuding confidence in his party’s win in the polls, Adityanath said that on May 2, the day the votes are counted, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would start saying “Jai Shree Ram”.

He also accused TMC of instigating violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

“During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can`t do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee has time and again accused the BJP of bringing goons from outside the state to create disturbance in the state.

She said that pan-chewing, saffron-clad goons from Uttar Pradesh were brought in to destroy the state's culture.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Assembly electionWest Bengal Assembly electionsYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Discrimination against Maharashtra in COVID-19 vaccine allotment, alleges Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Must Watch

PT16M5S

Petition in Delhi HC to apply mask during election campaign, court seeks reply