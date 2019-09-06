close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NRC

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against NRC's possible implementation

While the resolution was being passed in the Assembly, BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against NRC&#039;s possible implementation
File photo used only for representational purpose.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday.

The resolution, jointly moved by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Left Front and Congress, was passed to prevent its implementation in the state of West Bengal.

"During Rajiv Gandhi's regime, the Assam Accord was signed to bring back peace and tranquillity to the state. This was not applicable to other states in India. We will not accept the NRC here. I welcome Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement that they will also not implement NRC in their state," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while participating in the discussion.

Opposition MLAs also echoed her words and demanded the resolution be passed in the Assembly.

"Has the BJP government tried to furnish figures of how many Bangladeshis are living in the country between 2014 and 2019? Out of the 19 lakh excluded in the NRC in Assam, more than 11 lakh are Hindus. Who is answerable for this? NRC was implemented because of the Assam Accord but no such accord or agreement was signed in West Bengal. Hence there is no question of the NRC being implemented in the state of West Bengal," said Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imran Ramz.
 
While the resolution was being passed in the Assembly, BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

"We staged a walk out today as we opposed this move. These are the double standards of the Chief Minister. In 2005, Mamata Banerjee had accused the Left Front government that they are supporting Bangladeshi infiltration which is changing the state's demography. She had torn the papers and thrown it at the Speaker. Now, she is protesting against the NRC. This nothing but her double standards," said Manoj Tigga, Leader of BJP Legislative Party in the Assembly.

Tags:
NRCNational Register of CitizensMamata BanerjeeTMCBJP
Next
Story

Delhi High Court restrains JNU from publishing poll results till September 17

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon: PM Modi to be present at ISRO headquarters