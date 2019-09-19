West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Home Minister Amit Shah, says no need to implement NRC in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi's North Block on Thursday and told Shah that there is no need of implementing NRC in West Bengal. During the meeting, Mamata also raised the topic of Assam National Citizen Register (NRC) with Shah and spoke to him about the exclusion of 19 lakh people, including many genuine Indian citizens, from the final NRC list published on August 31.

"I raised the issue of Assam NRC with the Home Minister and handed him a letter. I spoke to him about the exclusion of 19 lakh people out of the Assam NRC, some of who are Hindi, Bengali and Gorkha-speaking people and genuine Indian voters," she said. The West Bengal chief minister asserted that Shah did not raise the issue of implementation of NRC in Bihar but she informed him that there is no need of NRC in the state. She added that even Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is against the idea of starting the NRC process in his state.

Mamata's meeting with Amit Shah came just a day after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During her meeting with PM Modi, she took up the issues of pending projects in her state. Speaking to reporters after meeting the PM, Mamata said, ''We have been demanding Centre's support on changing Bengal's name. I have reminded the PM about it. My MPs had met him.''

''I have requested the Prime Minister to attend the programme for world's second-largest coal block Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district after Navratri puja. The project is worth Rs 12,000 crores,'' the West Bengal CM said.