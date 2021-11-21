West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee set to visit Delhi from Nov 22 to 25, likely to meet PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Delhi from 22 November to 25 November. During the three-day visit to the national capital, the Trinamool Congress supremo is going to conduct meetings with several union ministers and discuss matters of the state.

Mamata Banerjee is also likely to meet PM Narendra Modi but it is subject to confirmation of date from the Prime Minister Office.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's visit to the national capital comes just a week before the winter session of the parliament starts. West Bengal CM’s move indicates an attempt to strengthen the unity in the elusive opposition to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Additionally, Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai around December 1 to scout for investment for Bengal Global Business Summit.

Earlier, Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to the capital, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had met other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV