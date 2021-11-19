Centre decides to repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Navjot Singh Sidhu react

New Delhi: On the occassion of Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big annoucement - he said the Centre has decided to roll back the three contentious farm laws that have led to numerous protests, especially in the capital, by a section of the country's farmers. After the announcement of repealing of the three Central farm laws, Modi on Friday also said the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament, which is likely to commence from November 29.

The Centre's decision was met with immediate reactions from different political leaders, with the opposition leaders hailing the farmers. Here are some of the reactions of prominent leaders across parties and states:

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success. You're sacrifice has paid dividends. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Punjab government. Accolades: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Country's 'annadatas' have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Repeal of farm laws should be seen as a gift from Prime Minister Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab...I appeal to all protesting farmers to return to their homes and celebrate Gurupurab with their families: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Meanwhile, even while announcing his decision to roll back the laws, PM Modi argued that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, on the demand made by farmers, economists and agricultural experts.He further said that it was unfortunate that despite the government`s intentions to strengthen and empower farmers we could not convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.

