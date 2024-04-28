Advertisement
West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and J&K Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

The voting for Phase 3 will be held between 7 am to 6 pm and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Jammu & Kashmir are going to vote for its 4, 2 and 1 constituencies in phase 3 on May 7. The third phase of Lok Sabha Polls is going to take place on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

The state of West Bengal already conducted polls for its 6 seats in Phase 1 and Phase 2. 

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Murshidabad: Gauri Shankar Ghosh (BJP-NDA) vs Abu Taher Khan (TMC)

Jangipur: Dhananjay Ghosh (BJP-NDA) vs Khalilur Rehman (TMC)

Maldaha Dakshin: Smt. Seerupa Mitra Chowdhury (BJP-NDA) vs Shahnawaz Ali Raihan (TMC) 

Maldaha Uttar: Khagen Murmu (BJP-NDA) vs Prasun Banerjee (TMC)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are all set to contest for all seats in phase 2 on May 7.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Daman and Diu: Lalubhai Patel (BJP-NDA) vs Ketan Dayabhai Patel (INC-INDIA)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Kalaben Delkar (BJP-NDA) vs Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla (INC-INDIA)

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) vs Mian Altaf Ahmad (NC)

