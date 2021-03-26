हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TMC

West Bengal first phase Election 2021: Five injured in blast at TMC office, BJP alleges conspiracy

Around five people have been injured in the blast at the TMC office in Joypur which took place ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. 

West Bengal first phase Election 2021: Five injured in blast at TMC office, BJP alleges conspiracy

New Delhi: Ahead of the first phase of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday (March 27), a blast occurred at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the Joypur area of Bankura district on Friday. 

Around five people have been injured in the blast at the TMC office. The injured have been taken to a hospital in Hooghly.  

Joypur is among the 38 seats that will go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that no casualties were reported in the blast, as per reports. The probe is going on, the SP added.

The TMC has blamed rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the blast. The ruling party has alleged that BJP carried out the blast to threaten TMC’s cadres. 

Meanwhile, BJP has condemned the blast and accused TMC of conspiracy. The BJP alleged that the blast occurred when TMC workers were “making bomb inside” the party office. The tension is high in the area since the incident. 

The police and central paramilitary forces have been increased in the area to avoid escalation of violence before the elections. 

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases beginning from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

