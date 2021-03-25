West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Last day of campaigning for phase 1 polls today, BJP, TMC leaders to hold dozens of rallies

Kolkata: As per the election commission's announcement, the first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 will begin from Saturday (March 27). West Bengal is witnessing intense political fight between BJP, TMC and other parties ahead of the first phase of assembly elections, in which 30 constituencies will go for polling.

March 25, Thursday, marks the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting and all the political parties are gearing up for putting in the final effort ahead of the voting. The citizens of West Bengal are embracing for over a dozen rallies and public meetings on the last day of campaigning.

The star campaigners for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Whereas, on the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding her ground tight for TMC, along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to address over five rallies in the poll-bound state today. Shah will address a rally in Purulia in the morning, followed by Jhargram, Tamluk, Turki Math Bishnupur and Bishnupur in the afternoon.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address public meetings in West Bengal to boost the prospects of BJP candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections. He will address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies.

"I shall be in West Bengal tomorrow (on Thursday) to address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies," Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Heading to West Bengal to address election meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies. Looking forward to it. @BJP4Bengal — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 25, 2021

The BJP’s campaigners list also includes the name of Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath who will be addressing three public meetings in the state, including a rally in Nandigram. Additionally, veteran actor and fairly new BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty will also be taking out four road shows in the poll-bound state. The veteran actor will be campaigning for the party from 9 in the morning to late evening.

On the other hand, guarding the ground for TMC in the state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold four shows herself. The CM will be seen in Sagar Islands and Patharpratima in the morning, Dantan and Medinapur in the evening. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen holding three rallies ahead of the state assembly elections in the state, starting from Bandwan, followed by Baghmundi and finally Diamond Harbour.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

