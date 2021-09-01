हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal government approaches Supreme Court, challenges CBI probe into post-poll violence

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the alleged violence that took place in the state following the state Assembly election earlier this year

West Bengal government approaches Supreme Court, challenges CBI probe into post-poll violence
Pic courtesy: ANI

The West Bengal government has decided to move Supreme Court to challenge an order of the Calcutta High Court directing CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state.

The Calcutta High Court on August 19 had ordered a CBI probe into "heinous crimes of murder and rape" in the state after the assembly elections. The BJP had alleged that there have been several instances of violence across the state against its workers and supporters after Assembly polls were over, which saw Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress sealing a landslide victory against the central ruling party.

The Bengal government has reportedly said that the CBI, working at the behest of the Central government, will not conduct a fair trial. The state has also said that the CBI is focusing on registering cases against office-bearers of the TMC.

 

 

On Tuesday (August 31), it came to light that the CBI has registered 10 more cases related to the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of such cases to 31. In the latest tranche of cases, six pertain to allegations of murder, two are of alleged gang rape and rape and the rest are related to assault, trespassing, and destruction of property, officials said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered ten more cases in compliance of the orders of Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta, passed in connection with WPA(P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 & 167 of 2021, dated 19.08.2021 and taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered in different police stations of West Bengal on various allegations," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalSupreme CourtCalcutta High CourtBengal assembly electionPost-poll violence
Next
Story

Easy Roadmap To Score Big In MCQ-Based Term 1 Board Exams!

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Rahul Gandhi explains the new abbreviation of GDP, targets centre