West Bengal government approaches Supreme Court, challenges CBI probe into post-poll violence

The West Bengal government has decided to move Supreme Court to challenge an order of the Calcutta High Court directing CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state.

The Calcutta High Court on August 19 had ordered a CBI probe into "heinous crimes of murder and rape" in the state after the assembly elections. The BJP had alleged that there have been several instances of violence across the state against its workers and supporters after Assembly polls were over, which saw Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress sealing a landslide victory against the central ruling party.

The Bengal government has reportedly said that the CBI, working at the behest of the Central government, will not conduct a fair trial. The state has also said that the CBI is focusing on registering cases against office-bearers of the TMC.

West Bengal government moves Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta HC directing CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state pic.twitter.com/A4g9yqTfKS — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

On Tuesday (August 31), it came to light that the CBI has registered 10 more cases related to the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of such cases to 31. In the latest tranche of cases, six pertain to allegations of murder, two are of alleged gang rape and rape and the rest are related to assault, trespassing, and destruction of property, officials said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered ten more cases in compliance of the orders of Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta, passed in connection with WPA(P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 & 167 of 2021, dated 19.08.2021 and taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered in different police stations of West Bengal on various allegations," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

