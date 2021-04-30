West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Board promotes all class 9-11 students, to hold class 12 board exams as per schedule

New Delhi: The West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Board on Friday (April 30) decided to promote all students of class 9 to class 11. The government, however, observed that Higher Secondary Examination 2021 for class 12 will be held as per schedule and at their home centre i.e at their same school campus from 12 noon to 3:15 pm.

The development comes at the same time when the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee ordered shutdown of all shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the state with immediate effect until further orders, amid the surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

According to the order, all forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings and congregations have been prohibited in the state for the time being. Bazaars, market places will be allowed to operate twice every day -- from 7 am-10 am and 3 pm-5 pm.

Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said.

Essential services to continue in West Bengal during COVID curbs

Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores, along with home delivery services, have been kept out of the order's purview. "The restrictions will be in place till the administration reviews the situation again," a senior official told PTI.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.

