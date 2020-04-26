West Bengal registers first death of a doctor due to coronavirus COVID -19

A doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in West Bengal on Sunday (April 26) becoming the first case of a doctor succumbing to the deadly disease in the state.

The doctor identified as Biplab Kanti Dasgupta was the assistant director, Health Services, West Bengal. He was also Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Dr Dasgupta's demise and said, "We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise."

We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta

Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores.

We are deeply pained with his untimely demise. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 26, 2020

CM Banerjee noted that Dr Dasgupta's ultimate sacrifice for the cause of humantiyt will always remain in the hearts of the people of the state and he will inspire the COVID-19 warriors to fight the deadly disease with more determination.

"His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virurs with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues," CM Mamata said in another tweet.

His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virurs with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the ongoing tussle between the Centre and Mamata administration over measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state intensified on saturday with TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha and party spokesperson Derek O'Brien slamming the Inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), who visited and inspected quarantine centres and coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal, alleging that the team's visit to the state served no purpose.

This came on the heels of the IMCT's letter to the West Bengal chief secretary alleging lack of cooperation from the state government and inadequate security provided during their visits to cities among other issues. The central team also expressed its concern over the Dumurjula quarantine centre in the state.