West Bengal Voting Dates, Lok Sabha Election Schedule: Know Polling And Result Day In Howrah, Kolkata, Other Cities

Today, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 3 PM, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The autonomous body announces the timetable in a live televised conference.

The election will be held across nations. West Bengal, often called the 'city of joy,' as there is a frequent tussle between BJP and TMC, it become a hot seat for both parties. It is a crucial state during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 with 42 seats, it becomes a major battleground for political parties.

The Result date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is June 4, 2024

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in .....Howrah, Kolkata, and many other cities.

Voting Dates

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Howrah- May 20, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kanthi- May 25, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Diamond Harbour- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bardhaman-Durgapur- May 13, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Berhampore- May 13, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Hoogly- May 20, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Jadavpur- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kolkara Uttar- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kolkata Dakshin- June 1, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

For the unversed, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The polling occurred in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The votes were counted on May 23.