When horses become mentors

Mumbai: Isabelle Hasledar, a certified leadership coach, and Vidhushi Karnani, a tenth-grade horse enthusiast, together conducted a coaching program on Nov 26 for around 20 youngsters, who were part of The Bhavishya Yaan, a student enrichment program of the Rotary Club of Bombay.

“Horses react to what you communicate non-verbally,” said Isabelle, a corporate management trainer who trains with horses. “Therefore, when you learn to communicate well with the horse and lead him/her, you automatically learn to pay attention to your body language and other communication skills,” she added. “The idea also is to put into practice what you learn and stay motivated.”

An Austrian, Isabelle has made India her home for the past 12 years. She specialises in involving horses in her training programs by using exercises that promote leadership qualities by jointly leading horses through obstacles, getting the horse to move in the direction you want it to go etc.

The goal is to get the trainees to overcome fear and gain confidence through riding. This is the second year The Youth Equine Leadership Program was conducted for the Bhavishya Yaan affiliates. “One needs to have a sense of direction and clarity while riding. These are the things that we learn when we interact with the horses. It is a good way to be in tune with your own sense of direction,” said Vaibhav Patil, alumni of The Bhavishya Yaaan, who was attending it for the second time.

The program is based on the fact that it’s only by doing that one can achieve. “It is said that one learns 10 per cent when one reads, 20 per cent when one listens, and 90 per cent when you do it yourself,” said Vidushi Karnani. “Learning communication skills early will help these students who are just about graduating or are choosing their career options. We tell them if they keep their back erect and straight, you know where you want to go and the horse senses it. This way they learn to control thoughts,” said Vidushi who taught how to mount, hold the saddle and reins and ride without fear as the horse senses fear if one is scared.

Samikhsa Patil was scared when she sat on the horse for the first time. However, the fear subsided soon and she was eager to ride again. “I am a little more confident now. This was the first time I saw a horse up close. Before this, I had seen them only in movies,” said Patil.

“We make horses walk through obstacles with two youngsters. This teaches them to trust others,” added Isabelle.

“I have spent 10 years with these youngsters. They are very bright and some have already made it to big companies,” said Jaya Prasad, mentor of The Bhavishya Yaan project at N M Joshi Marg School. “Today’s program will surely teach them how to focus, communicate and most importantly how to be a team player.”

Quotes:

Damian Irzyk, Consul General, Poland - “I did not realise you can use horses for leadership roles. Horses do not speak or talk. Gestures and postures influence the way they behave. It has so much to do with leadership. It was really amazing to see this and now it made much more sense. It was really amazing.”

Minakshi Achan, Executive Vice President, Brand and Creative Communications, Disney Star- “It was absolutely marvelous, enlightening and a refresher course on great management lesson. One can live with the entire experience and power of working together.”

Ashish Karamchandani, President, The Nudge Institute - “It was very good to see youth attending. They are getting exposure by getting to see different things.”