Who is Nand Moolchandani - Indian origin techie appointed as CIA's CTO

Indian origin techies are undoubtedly dominating the world IT sector's scene. So much so, that foreign governments have now started trusting them in even the most sensitive positions related to their national security. In the same chain, Nand Moolchandani - a top name in US IT industry - has been appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of US' Central Investigative Agency.

Moolchandani is a man with more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD). The CIA expects Mulchandani to brings substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to CIA.

While CIA is a feather in Moolchandani's cap, this isn't really where his great journey starts. Prior to joining CIA, Mulchandani most recently served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Moolchandani also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups– Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

He has a degree in Computer Science and Math from Cornell, a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

A closer look at Moolchandani's illustrious career

Prior to government service, Mulchandani was at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government and Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, and remains a non-resident Fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Mulchandani also served as the Vice President of Market Development and Strategy for Citrix, a leading provider of desktop virtualization and networking infrastructure.

He joined Citrix through its acquisition of ScaleXtreme, where Mulchandani was the CEO and co-founder. Prior to his tenure at ScaleXtreme, Mulchandani served in various capacities as CEO, co-founder, senior executive, and entrepreneur-in-residence for a number of technology startups and companies including the venture capital firm Accel Partners, OpenDNS (funded by Sequoia Capital and Greylock, acquired by Cisco), VMware, Determina (funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, Mayfield and USVP, acquired by VMware), and Oblix (funded by Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, acquired by Oracle). Mulchandani started his career at Sun Microsystems as a compiler architect and holds a patent on dynamic code generation.

As the CTO, Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations and scanning the horizon for tomorrow’s innovations to further CIA’s mission. “Since my confirmation, I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role,” said Director Burns.

“I am honored to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” said Mulchandani.