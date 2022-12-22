'Why did PM Modi campaign in Gujarat then': Congress MP blasts BJP on advisory to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the BJP government is reminded of increasing Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7 cases as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to enter Delhi. "Now that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to enter Delhi, they're saying that Covid19 Omicron cases are increasing. The cases of the sub-variant detected were between Aug-Nov this year," news agency ANI quoted the Congress MP as saying. India has in the past six months reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving current surge of infections in China. BF.7 cases were reported in India in July, September and November and there are four cases so far and added that three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chowdhury said why PM Modi campaigned in Gujarat Polls amid the detection of BF.7 cases between August and November. "When we got information on this surge variant, then why PM campaign in Gujarat polls, and why was a Millets exclusive lunch organised at Parliament recently?", news agency ANI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Also Read: 'Aap chronology samjhiye...': Congress' dig at Centre over PM Modi's meeting on Covid-19 situation

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a jibe on the Modi govt, he said, "Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye?(now, understand the chronology)," he said.

Now that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to enter Delhi, they're saying that Covid19 Omicron cases are increasing. The cases of the sub-variant detected were between Aug-Nov this year: Congress MP AR Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/A2VNBvTSZR — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid concerns, the Congress on Wednesday had pointed to the BJP taking out marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asserted public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics on.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan. The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about nine days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)