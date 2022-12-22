'Aap chronology samjhiye...': Congress' dig at Centre over PM Modi's meeting on Covid-19 situation

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday (December 22, 2022) took a dig at the Centre over Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya writing a letter to Rahul Gandhi about Covid-19 concerns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing the virus-related situation just days before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the national capital.

"Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 were reported in Gujarat and Odisha in July, September, and November. Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing the situation today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi a day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

जुलाई, सितंबर और नवंबर में गुजरात एवं ओडिशा में ओमिक्रॉन सब-वैरिएंट BF.7 के 4 मामले सामने आए। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कल @RahulGandhi को एक पत्र लिखा। पीएम आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। #BharatJodoYatra एक दिन बाद दिल्ली में प्रवेश करेगी। अब आप क्रोनोलॉजी समझिए… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 22, 2022

The Congress' jibe came just hours before Prime Minister Modi was set to review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon in the wake of rising infections in China and some other countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, Mansukh Mandaviya had urged former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending his Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested that Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

मेरी जिम्मेदारी देश में कोरोना के फैलाव को रोकना है, मैंने मेरा दायित्व निभाया।



भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में कई लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, उसी संदर्भ में मैंने राहुल गांधी और अशोक गहलोत जी को पत्र लिखा। कांग्रेस की टिप्पणी कोरोना के प्रति उनकी लापरवाही को दर्शाती है। pic.twitter.com/rWVlH84jtt — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

On Wednesday, he also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



"Covid-19 is not over yet," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

Congress, however, accused the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid-19 concerns and pointed to the BJP taking out marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asserted public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics on.

Meanwhile, the yatra which entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan is scheduled to enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about nine days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.