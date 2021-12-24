हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Why is it offensive to remember how police treated Muslims in UP?: Asaduddin Owaisi's clarification

Insisting that he did not incite violence or make a threat, the AIMIM leader said an edited clip of his video was being circulated to trigger controversy and distract people from the Haridwar meeting, where provocative and communal statements were reportedly made against minority communities 

Why is it offensive to remember how police treated Muslims in UP?: Asaduddin Owaisi&#039;s clarification

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is once again in the eye of the storm. A video of his speech in Kanpur is being circulated on social media and it was alleged that he was brazenly issuing threats against police officers.

However, the AIMIM clarified on Friday that the clipped video footage of his speech was being circulated on social media to trigger controversy. Owaisi clarified, "I did not incite violence or make threats. I talked about police atrocities." He said the edited clip was shared to distract from the Haridwar meeting and convey a wrong message about him.

The speech he made was in reference to the alleged provocative and communal statements made against minority communities during a three-day 'Dharma Sansad' in Haridwar.

"A clipped one-min video is being circulated from a 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I have shared my entire speech on Twitter now. The context to my speech is amply clear. I was talking about cops who torture 80-year-old men. I was talking about cops who watch silently as mobs thrash a rickshaw driver in front of his daughter. Also, cops who rained lathi blows on a man as held his child in his arms," Owaisi said.

He further said, "I said we will remember these police atrocities. Is this objectionable? Why is it offensive to remember how police have treated Muslims in UP? We cannot forget the oppression that was meted out to Anas, Suleiman, Asif, Faisal, Altaf, Akhlaq, Qasim, and hundreds of others," he asked in another series of tweets.

 

 

The event in Haridwar that Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to in his speech was attended by several Hindu religious leaders, who allegedly called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims as they gave a clarion call for a 'Hindu nation', reported IANS.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others over his alleged "hate speech" at the event. "Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi," the Uttarakhand police tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIMHaridwar meeting
Next
Story

J-K: Security forces arrest 2 terror associates in Budgam district

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl