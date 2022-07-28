New Delhi: Congress leader AR Chowdhury finally apologized for his earlier comments on President Droupadi Murmu in a bid to calm down the uproar. "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologize. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this", says Congress leader AR Chowdhury here on Thursday.

Earlier today, he showed resistance when BJP demanded an apology. "There is no question of apologizing. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can, the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark.

The BJP accused Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu. "Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India's values. Congress should apologize to the President and the country,” said Smriti Irani. She further added that "A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by Congress".

Along similar lines, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark a “sexist insult” and demanded an apology.

His remarks created a ruckus in Parliament and both houses had to be adjourned till afternoon. Notably, the President is called "Rashtrapati" in Hindi. Murmu is India's first tribal President and the second woman President after Smt Pratibha Patil.