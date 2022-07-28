New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday (July 28, 2022) said that the entire country is upset over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni' remark on President and slammed the party by saying that the way he has insulted the President “shows their mentality.”

“The way AR Chowdhury has insulted the President shows their mentality. This country will never tolerate this insult to our tribal people. After all that, he said that there is no need to apologise for this,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“He said that deliberately and repeated it twice. Is this a small incident? We demand Congress interim president to apologise in the parliament and also in front of the country,” Goyal added.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over the remark with BJP leaders demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Chowdhury said on Thursday and accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said.