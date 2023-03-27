'Will Be Satisfied When Atiq Ahmed Dies Like He Killed My Son': Umesh Pal's Mother

Prayagraj (UP): Atiq Ahmed, a former gangster turned politician, was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police to be transferred from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj jail for a verdict in a kidnapping case. His sister, Ayesha Noori, expressed concern for his safety and stated that they are ready to accept any judgment. Ahmed himself expressed fear that he might be killed while being transported, claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to murder him on the pretext of following court orders.

He is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, in which Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.

Talking about her son's death, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi told ANI, "..We will accept the Court's order but I want to say that I will be satisfied (Atiq Ahmed) when he dies, just like he murdered my son..."

The Prayagraj Police Commissioner confirmed that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with the kidnapping case, and preparations have been made for his arrival in the Prayagraj jail as per an ANI report.

He will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance. The jail staff will be selected and deployed based on their records, and they will wear body-worn cameras. The Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor his movements round the clock through a video wall, and the DIG Jail HQ will ensure that all arrangements are in place.

The UP police have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster.