topStoriesenglish2588303
NewsIndia
ATIQ AHMED

'Will Be Satisfied When Atiq Ahmed Dies Like He Killed My Son': Umesh Pal's Mother

The Prayagraj Police Commissioner confirmed that Atiq Ahmed is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with the kidnapping case.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Atiq Ahmed has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • He will be transferred from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj jail
  • He is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case

Trending Photos

'Will Be Satisfied When Atiq Ahmed Dies Like He Killed My Son': Umesh Pal's Mother

Prayagraj (UP): Atiq Ahmed, a former gangster turned politician, was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police to be transferred from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj jail for a verdict in a kidnapping case. His sister, Ayesha Noori, expressed concern for his safety and stated that they are ready to accept any judgment. Ahmed himself expressed fear that he might be killed while being transported, claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to murder him on the pretext of following court orders.

He is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, in which Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.

Talking about her son's death, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi told ANI, "..We will accept the Court's order but I want to say that I will be satisfied (Atiq Ahmed) when he dies, just like he murdered my son..."

The Prayagraj Police Commissioner confirmed that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with the kidnapping case, and preparations have been made for his arrival in the Prayagraj jail as per an ANI report.

He will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance. The jail staff will be selected and deployed based on their records, and they will wear body-worn cameras. The Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor his movements round the clock through a video wall, and the DIG Jail HQ will ensure that all arrangements are in place.

The UP police have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'