'Will Get Back What Was Snatched From Us After 2019...': Mehbooba Mufti In Pahalgam

Pahalgam: The ongoing electoral battle transcends mere developmental issues; the priority is safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's core identity and interests, stated Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during a series of roadshows across various hamlets of South Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday. Mehbooba rallied supporters, emphasizing that the ongoing electoral battle focuses on safeguarding the core identity and interests of Jammu and Kashmir, rather than just developmental issues. She expressed the intention to reclaim the plundered rights of Jammu and Kashmir since 5th August 2019.

Mehbooba underscored the significance of unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to rise above partisan politics and prioritize the greater cause. She stated that the PDP is the protector of people's interests and, if voted into power, will take the people's voices to parliament.

Addressing the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba remarked, "The current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir reflects a systematic assault on our rights and resources." She highlighted issues such as skyrocketing electricity bills and the denial of employment opportunities for educated youth, asserting that the people are bearing the brunt of these injustices.

Mehbooba alleged, "Our lands are being taken away from us, our resources and jobs are being bartered to outsiders. Our people are being turned into bonded laborers with no identity and no say," while addressing a public rally.

She further pledged to fight to reverse the losses incurred since 5th August 2019, promising a resurgence of rights and dignity for the people of Kashmir.

Mehbooba assured, "I promise you that we will get back whatever was snatched away from us post 5th August 2019," and asked people to remain vigilant and united in the face of adversity. "We must not lose hope, for history has shown that change is possible even in the darkest of times," concluded Mufti.