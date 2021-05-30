हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Will manufacture, supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June: Serum Institute of India tells Centre

Will manufacture, supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June: Serum Institute of India tells Centre
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has ramped up production of COVID-19 vaccine and will provide 10 crore doses of Covishield to the Centre by the next month and a further 10 to 12 crore doses by July.

"We are pleased to inform that in June we will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of our Covishield vaccine to the country as compared to our production capacity of 6.5 crore doses in May," the letter stated.

The vaccine manufacturing company claimed that its employees have been working round-the-clock to meet the rising demand for the vaccines in the country, it wrote in letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

India is currently using made-in-India vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech -- for its COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Russian Sputnik V has been approved from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use and is being used in a few private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Government of India targets to inoculate 1 crore people on a daily basis, ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses have been administered through 30,07,831 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. More than 30.35 Lakh (30,35,749) vaccine doses have been given in the last 24 hours.

