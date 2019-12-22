Will not allow TMC leaders in state: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh

Lucknow: Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh, on Sunday said that they have tightened the security in the state and have deployed Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PSE) and Rapid Action Force in every place where there are possibilities of violence. Singh further appealed the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the police.

UP DGP further gave details on those arrested for creating violence in the state and said, ''We have arrested 879 people and have put restrictions on the movement of nearly 5000 people.'' He further informed that there are 135 cases registered against the anti-social element.

The UP police is also charging fine from the agitators for damaging public property and have issued a warning that those who are unable to pay the fine their properties will be ceased.

Live TV

Talking the Trinamool Congress leader's protest in UP, Singh said, ''It will be better if TMC leaders don't come here.'' He added, ''if the TMC leaders come to Uttar Pradesh we will not allow them to come out of the airport.''

There was massive Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest observed at several parts of Uttar Pradesh including Kanpur, Lucknow, Gaziabad and Rampur. Death toll in Uttar Pradesh has reached 15 and section 144 is imposed in the state in view of security concerns.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministre Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (December 19) had said that no one will be allowed to indulge in violence in name of protest. He had warned the protesters not to indulge in violence and said that the government will seize properties of those found guilty of being involved in violence and compensate damage to public property.