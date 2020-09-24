हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Will not wear mask, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, apologises after uproar

After being heavily criticised for his remark that he doesn`t wear face masks in public, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra apologised for his comment and said that he will wear a mask henceforth.

Will not wear mask, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, apologises after uproar

New Delhi: After being heavily criticised for his remark that he doesn`t wear face masks in public, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra apologised for his comment and said that he will wear a mask henceforth.

Narottam Mishra issued an apology saying his comments were not in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the BJP minister wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to: "My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn`t in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret and will wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing."

Mishra was caught on camera responding to a reporter's question about why he was not wearing a mask. The minister had said, "I don't wear it".  

WATCH:

Mishra was attending a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities in Indore. Incidentally, other cabinet ministers at the event were seen wearing masks.

Tags:
CoronavirusMP Minister mask
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India' protocols on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement', interacts with fitness enthusiasts
  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Rail stop campaign of farmers in Punjab from today