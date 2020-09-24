Will not wear mask, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, apologises after uproar

New Delhi: After being heavily criticised for his remark that he doesn`t wear face masks in public, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra apologised for his comment and said that he will wear a mask henceforth.

Narottam Mishra issued an apology saying his comments were not in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the BJP minister wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to: "My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn`t in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret and will wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing."

मास्क पहनने के बारे में मेरे बयान से कानून की अवहेलना महसूस हुई है। यह माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की भावना के अनुरूप नहीं था। मैं अपनी गलती मानते हुए खेद प्रकट करता हूँ। मैं स्वयं भी मास्क पहनूंगा। समाज से भी अपील करूंगा कि सभी मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन करें। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 24, 2020

Mishra was caught on camera responding to a reporter's question about why he was not wearing a mask. The minister had said, "I don't wear it".

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I don't wear it" when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Mishra was attending a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities in Indore. Incidentally, other cabinet ministers at the event were seen wearing masks.