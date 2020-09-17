Will rebuild Babri Masjid, says former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani after getting bail

Sharjeel Usmani, a former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader who was arrested for his alleged role in the December 15 violence during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in AMU, has posted a photo on the cover of his Twitter account which says 'Rebuild Babri'. It is to be noted that Usmani is currently out on bail.

"Thank you all for all your prayers and support. I apologise for being able to answer to your calls and messages. My phone and other belongings are still with the ATS. It is only now that I have been able to get access to these platforms via duplicate sim card," tweeted Usmani.

Thank you all for all your prayers and support. I apologise for being able to answer to your calls and messages. My phone and other belongings are still with the ATS. It is only now that I have been able to get access to these platforms via duplicate sim card. pic.twitter.com/pRX974OUVM — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) September 15, 2020

Sharjeel also posted a letter with his tweet in which he has once again tried to incite the Muslim population against the government and CAA.

In the last page of the tweet, he has written that after fifty years from today, if the history of India will be written without any bias then we will find two kinds of people. Good people and bad people. He added that bad people will be those who remained silent when Muslims were ill-treated in India and good people will be those who tried to stand up for Muslims by shouting slogans and displaying colourful posters.

Usmani is the son of Assistant Professor Tariq Usmani of the AMU’s Department of Geography. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh's anti-terrorist squad (ATS) sleuths from Azamgarh in July 10, 2020.

Live TV

He was charged with several penal offences, including sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (committing offences in the prosecution of a common object of an unlawful assembly), 153 (inciting riots) and 153 A (carrying arms in a procession) of the Indian Penal Code, said Samania.

The other charges are sections 188 (disobedience to public servants’ order), 307 (attempt to murder), 322 (inflicting grievous injuries), 353 (assaulting public servants) and 506 (making criminal intimidation) of the IPC besides the section 67 of the Information Technology Act, he added.