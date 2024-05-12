Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his MLAs on the second day of his bail. During the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders discussed the way forward for the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the MLAs, Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP's plan had failed as they could not break the AAP following his arrest. He also announced 10 promises of the Aam Aadmi Party if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

During a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal also released Aam Aadmi Party's 10 guarantees for the Lok Sabha polls. "We have not discussed these guarantees with the INDIA bloc so far. But I hope that they won't object to this kind of guarantee. Since these are Kejriwal's guarantees, I am taking full responsibility for this," said Kejriwal.

These guarantees include free 24x7 electricity for up to 200 units across India for the poor, good and excellent free education for everyone, better healthcare for everyone and a mohalla clinic in every village, bringing back land occupied by China through diplomatic and military level steps, rollback of Agniveer yojana, selected agniveer candidates to become permanent, farmers to get full payments for their crops as per the MSP and Swaminathan report, full statehood for Delhi, two crore jobs under one year, action against corrupt leaders who joined the BJP, simplification of the GST and removing it from the PMLA ambit.

CM Kejriwal expressed his gratitude towards the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail, stating that it was nothing short of a miracle. He alleged that the BJP members used to threaten him with arrest and had planned to break the Aam Aadmi Party besides toppling the Delhi government. "They even planned to take Bhagwant Mann with them. However, everything turned out to be the opposite of BJP's expectations. After the arrest, our party became even more united. They couldn't topple the government, break the party, or impose debt on the Punjab government," claimed Kejriwal.

He said that only Aam Aadmi Party can give India a bright and good future. Kejriwal added that the work done by the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab is being discussed all over the world.