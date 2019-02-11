Winter chill continues in Delhi, 17 trains running late due to fog

New Delhi: It is a cold day in the national capital on Monday. As many as 17 trains of the Northern Railway are running late due to fog and low visibility.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi plunged to 6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the MeT department said.
The maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.
The visibility was recorded at 700 metres, both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Sunday.
Here's the list of trains running late:
14217 Prayag Chandigarh Unchahar Express
18101 Tatanagar Jammu Tawi Express
12801 Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express
12397 Gaya New Delhi Purushottam Express
14055 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmaputra Mail
12427 Rewa Anand Vihar Rewa Express
12225 Azamgarh Delhi Kaifiyat Express
12381 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi
12367 Bhagalpur New Delhi Vikramshila Express
12423 Dibrugarh New Delhi Rajdhani Express
12561 Jaynagar New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express
12493 Pune Nizamuddin Express
22653 Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express
12415 Indore New Delhi Express
12951 Mumbai New Delhi Rajdhani
12557 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express
18238 Bilaspur Amritsar Express