Winter chill continues in Delhi, 17 trains running late due to fog

New Delhi: It is a cold day in the national capital on Monday. As many as 17 trains of the Northern Railway are running late due to fog and low visibility.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi plunged to 6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

The visibility was recorded at 700 metres, both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Sunday.

Here's the list of trains running late:

14217 Prayag Chandigarh Unchahar Express

18101 Tatanagar Jammu Tawi Express

12801 Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397 Gaya New Delhi Purushottam Express

14055 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmaputra Mail

12427 Rewa Anand Vihar Rewa Express

12225 Azamgarh Delhi Kaifiyat Express

12381 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi

12367 Bhagalpur New Delhi Vikramshila Express

12423 Dibrugarh New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12561 Jaynagar New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express

12493 Pune Nizamuddin Express

22653 Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express

12415 Indore New Delhi Express

12951 Mumbai New Delhi Rajdhani

12557 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express

18238 Bilaspur Amritsar Express