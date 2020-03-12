Wish things with Jyotiraditya Scindia could have been fixed within Congress, says Sachin Pilot

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in New Delhi, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday (March 11) that Scindia leaving the Congress is unfortunate, adding e wished things could have been fixed resolved within the party "collaboratively".

"Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot tweeted.

Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 11, 2020

Shortly after joining the BJP, Scindia lashed out at the Congress accusing the party of being involved in corruption. "I have worked for my state and my nation through Congress but the party is not same anymore, there is widespread corruption in the party, sand mafias and farmer distress," Scindia said.

''There is a denial of reality in Congress, it has changed what the party used to be. I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organisation,'' he added.

"I would like to thank BJP chief JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it. There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life, '' Scindia said.

Stating reasons what forced him to quit his former party of several years and why he decided to join the saffron camp, Scindia said, ''I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be.''

The 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP from Guna resigned from the Congress and posted his letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on his Twitter handle soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday (March 10).