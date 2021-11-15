With 10,229 new COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload drops to lowest in 7 months

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours recorded 10,229 new COVID-19 infections and the active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in seven months, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday (November 15, 2021) morning.

As per the health ministry, the country's active caseload now stands at 1,34,096 and is the lowest in 523 days. Active cases now account for less than 1% of the total infections reported across the country.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 141 consecutive days now," the health ministry said in a statement.

#Unite2FightCorona ➡️ India's Active Caseload (1,34,096) constitute 0.39% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/uAAxkUa8QD — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 15, 2021

There were also 125 coronavirus-related deaths and 11,926 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours also saw a total of 9,15,198 tests being conducted across India and the country has so far conducted over 62.46 crore cumulative tests. While the weekly positivity rate is now at 0.99% and remains less than 2% for the last 52 days, the daily positivity rate is reported to be at 1.12% and has been below 2% for the last 42 days now.

Meanwhile, 30,20,119 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday and India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed 112.34 crores, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday.

The health ministry informed that more than 20.20 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

