With 6977 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India records highest 1-day spike for 4th consecutive day

New Delhi: India on Monday (May 25, 2020) reported another highest single-day spike for the fourth consecutive day with 6,977 new cases of the coronavirus disease reported in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1.31 lakh.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the total tally stands at 1,38,845 which includes 77,103 active cases, 57,721 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and death toll at 4,021. 154 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate in India stands at 41.57 percent.
Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 50,231 cases. 3,041 new cases and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours the took the tally of fatalities to 1,635. Of the 50,231 cases a total of 14,600 have been cured.
Tamil Nadu stood second with 16,277 cases, and Gujarat third with 14,056 cases. The death toll was 111 in Tamil Nadu and 858 in Gujarat. Delhi reported 13,418 cases and 261 casualties, while 6,412 patients have been cured here.
States/UTs with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Madhya Pradesh (6,665) and Uttar Pradesh (6,268). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,667), Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,854), Bihar (2,587), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Karnataka (2,089), Odisha (1,336) and Haryana (1,184). States and UTs with significant number of cases are Kerala (847), Jharkhand (370), Chandigarh (238), Assam (378), Tripura (191), Chhattisgarh (252) and Uttarakhand (317).
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2823
|1856
|56
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|378
|55
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2587
|702
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|186
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|252
|67
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|13418
|6540
|261
|10
|Goa
|66
|19
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|14056
|6412
|858
|12
|Haryana
|1184
|765
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|63
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1621
|809
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|370
|148
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2089
|654
|42
|17
|Kerala
|847
|521
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6665
|3408
|290
|20
|Maharashtra
|50231
|14600
|1635
|21
|Manipur
|32
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1336
|550
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|41
|12
|0
|26
|Punjab
|2060
|1898
|40
|27
|Rajasthan
|7028
|3848
|163
|28
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|16277
|8324
|111
|30
|Telengana
|1854
|1090
|53
|31
|Tripura
|191
|165
|0
|32
|Uttarakhand
|317
|58
|3
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|6268
|3538
|161
|34
|West Bengal
|3667
|1339
|272
|Cases being reassigned to states
|2642
|Total#
|138845
|57721
|4021
It is to be noted that India's rate is the number of cases is continuously increasing at faster rate since May 22 as every 24 hours reports the highest spike. Prior to this, the highest number of cases were reported with 6,767 new cases of the coronavirus disease in 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1.31 lakh.