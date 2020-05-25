With 6977 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India records highest 1-day spike for 4th consecutive day

New Delhi: India on Monday (May 25, 2020) reported another highest single-day spike for the fourth consecutive day with 6,977 new cases of the coronavirus disease reported in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1.31 lakh.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total tally stands at 1,38,845 which includes 77,103 active cases, 57,721 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and death toll at 4,021. 154 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in India stands at 41.57 percent.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 50,231 cases. 3,041 new cases and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours the took the tally of fatalities to 1,635. Of the 50,231 cases a total of 14,600 have been cured.

Tamil Nadu stood second with 16,277 cases, and Gujarat third with 14,056 cases. The death toll was 111 in Tamil Nadu and 858 in Gujarat. Delhi reported 13,418 cases and 261 casualties, while 6,412 patients have been cured here.

States/UTs with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Madhya Pradesh (6,665) and Uttar Pradesh (6,268). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,667), Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,854), Bihar (2,587), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Karnataka (2,089), Odisha (1,336) and Haryana (1,184). States and UTs with significant number of cases are Kerala (847), Jharkhand (370), Chandigarh (238), Assam (378), Tripura (191), Chhattisgarh (252) and Uttarakhand (317).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2823 1856 56 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 378 55 4 5 Bihar 2587 702 13 6 Chandigarh 238 186 3 7 Chhattisgarh 252 67 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 13418 6540 261 10 Goa 66 19 0 11 Gujarat 14056 6412 858 12 Haryana 1184 765 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 203 63 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1621 809 21 15 Jharkhand 370 148 4 16 Karnataka 2089 654 42 17 Kerala 847 521 4 18 Ladakh 52 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6665 3408 290 20 Maharashtra 50231 14600 1635 21 Manipur 32 4 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1336 550 7 25 Puducherry 41 12 0 26 Punjab 2060 1898 40 27 Rajasthan 7028 3848 163 28 Sikkim 1 0 0 29 Tamil Nadu 16277 8324 111 30 Telengana 1854 1090 53 31 Tripura 191 165 0 32 Uttarakhand 317 58 3 33 Uttar Pradesh 6268 3538 161 34 West Bengal 3667 1339 272 Cases being reassigned to states 2642 Total# 138845 57721 4021

It is to be noted that India's rate is the number of cases is continuously increasing at faster rate since May 22 as every 24 hours reports the highest spike. Prior to this, the highest number of cases were reported with 6,767 new cases of the coronavirus disease in 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1.31 lakh.