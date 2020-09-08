With 75,809 new cases and 1,133 deaths in past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 42,80,423

NEW DELHI: With 75,809 new cases of coronavirus infections and 1,133 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,80,423, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday (September 8, 2020).

“Single-day spike of 75,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,133 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

State-wise data of COVID-19 infections in India

It may be noted that India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, taking its Covid-19 tally beyond the 42 lakh mark.

With this, the country surpassed Brazil to become the second-worst coronavirus-hit nation after the US.

Out of the total 4,204,613 cases, 8,82,542 are active, 32,50,429 have recovered, while 71,642 lost the battle against the deadly virus, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 69,564 patients have recuperated, it added.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.32 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 per cent. India has added almost two lakh cases in two days.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases wit 26,276 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 7,20,362 tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,95,51,507.

On the global front, India now rallies behind the SU. The US leads the board with 6,275,614 cases and 188,932 deaths.

Brazil has reported a total of 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 fatalities.