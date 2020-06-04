With record 9304 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally jumps to 216919

India has recorded 9,304 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 2,16,919 on Thursday (June 4). This is the highest single-day spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

India is currently at 7th place globally when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy are now ahead of India.

A total of 260 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is again the highest death toll in 24 hours in India so far. Of the 260 deaths, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand have registered five COVID-19 deaths each, Assam has recorded four deaths while two deaths have been recorded in Chhattisgarh so far. Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 death each.

In Delhi, 1,513 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital past the 23,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

Haryana on Wednesday registered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 testing positive for the deadly viral disease in the state and 229 in the Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat - the three worst-hit districts of the state.