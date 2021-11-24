With Jewar, Uttar Pradesh to become the first state to have 5 international airports

New Delhi: The stage is set for the stone-laying of the much-awaited Rs 5730 crore Noida International Airport, dubbed to be the biggest in Asia and the first net zero-emission airport of India, at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the presence of Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

With this landmark event, Uttar Pradesh will have the unique distinction of being the only state in the country to have five international airports. Unimaginable only five years ago, this milestone has been achieved with Prime Minister Modi’s vision to create a future-ready aviation sector and CM Yogi’s resolve to see to it that the vision is realised.

It is worth mentioning here that the Kushinagar International Airport was inaugurated recently while work is going on in full swing at Ayodhya International Airport.

The important feature of the Noida International Airport is that it will be the logistics gateway, especially of northern India. People from all over north India will be able to export their products to international markets through the airport.

The mega airport project in Jewar will not only give big momentum to the development of the region but also fast-track Uttar Pradesh's overall growth. The Prime Minister’s ambitious GatiShakti National

Master Plan has infused a sense of urgency into the plans for infrastructure development of the state.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 8 operational airports, while 13 airports and 7 airstrips are being developed. The operational airports handling commercial flights in UP are Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur and two others.

As for UP, the international airport at Jewar will open up a sea of opportunities for growth and employment for the people. Investments will increase and so will employments.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated Rs Rs 3301.16 crore for the rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ongoing construction of the Noida International Airport.

Already 7224 affected families have been given Rs 403.24 core for their rehabilitation due to displacement due to the construction of the airport.

The beneficiaries include 2368 from Rohi, 2659 from Dayanatpur, 936 from Kishorpur, 613 from Ranhera, 573 from Parohi & 75 from Banwariwas.

In Jewar Bangar area, 3003 displaced families have been allotted land at the rate of Rs 25,000 per square metre.

