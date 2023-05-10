With PM Modi On Stage, Ashok Gehlot Says 'Opposition Should Be Respected'

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will also move in this direction".

"If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said at a function to launch various projects in the presence of Modi.

"The opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister also said that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation.

"If we all work together, the country will remain united," he said.

Some people don't want to see anything good happen in country: PM Modi

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country.

At a programme in Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district where he launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr, the prime minister also said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

Without naming anyone, the prime minister said, "Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted mentality; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country".

"They only like to create controversy. History is witness that for sustainable development and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system," he said.

The prime minister also said priority was not given to infrastructure development earlier due to this thinking.

"If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

From the temple, the prime minister reached a venue from where he is scheduled to launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the focus of the projects that were launched by the prime minister is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.