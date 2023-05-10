PM Modi Begins One-Day Rajasthan Visit, Offers Prayers At Shrinathji Temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. People lined up on both sides of the road and showered flowers on the prime minister's cavalcade en route to the temple. Following his visit to the temple, he also held a roadshow in Nathdwara town of the Rajsamand district.

PM Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to poll-bound Rajasthan to launch development projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore. He was received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

PM @narendramodi reached Nathdwara in Rajasthan where he was welcomed by Governor Shri @KalrajMishra, CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/U3alyv8sT7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2023

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the focus of the projects to be launched by the prime minister will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, had said, adding road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Among the projects, he will also lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for the upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station.

Modi will inaugurate three national highway projects, including the 114-km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

The prime minister will also be visiting the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organization.

The PMO noted that a special focus of the prime minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of a super specialty charitable global hospital, the second phase of Shivmani old age home and the extension of the nursing college.

The hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region, it said.