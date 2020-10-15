With spike of 67,708 COVID-19 cases India tally breaches 73-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day as the virus claimed 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 8,12,390 active cases, and 63,83,442 recovered cases.

While the recovery rate stands at 87.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent.

The fatalities have come down below 1,000 for nearly a fortnight now. India had recorded a spike of 97,894 cases on September 17.

Meanwhile, with 1,96,761 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,16,769 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,859 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,14,006 active cases; while 6,11,167 people have recovered, 10,198 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Delhi`s count of active cases is at 21,903, while 2,89,747 patients have recovered, besides 5,898 succumbing to the disease.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9-crore mark. A total 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Wednesday. This includes 11,36,183 samples tested on October 14.