Suicide

Woman, 2 daughters found dead at home in Delhi; suicide suspected

Delhi Police on Saturday found three bodies in a flat in Vasant Vihar and suspected that it was a case of suicide, reports ANI.

Representational image

The Delhi Police on Saturday found three bodies in a flat in Vasant Vihar and suspected that it was a case of suicide. According to the police, the flat was locked from inside and when they entered the house, they found the gas cylinder `partially opened` and a suicide note was also recovered from the house. As per the the house-help Kamla, the family identified as Manju (mother), Anshika and Anku (daughters) were in depression since April 2021 due to the death of the house owner (their father), that happened because of corona and Manju used to stay ill. The president of the society M. David also told ANI that the family had made a "smoke chamber" in the house with "angithi" and the police have taken the bodies with them.

"After receiving a call at 8.55PM today, the police staff along with the SHO reached Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar and found all the doors and windows closed from every side. On checking the inner room three dead bodies were found lying on the bed and three small `angithis` were kept in the room. It is presumed that they died due to suffocation," said the police. Further investigation is underway. 

 

