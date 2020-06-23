Woman raped inside Rouse Avenue court by staff in central Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital. The incident took place on Monday (June 22).

According to the police, the woman called the Police Control Room on Monday afternoon and claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a court staff. Based on her statement, the police registered a complaint under Section 376 in this regard and detained the accused from the spot on the same day.

The victim in her statement alleged that the accused, who is a court staff, raped her inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court. After her complaint was registered, a medical examination of the victim was carried out.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case has been registered at the IP Estate police station and the accused has been arrested.