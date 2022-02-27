Words aren't sufficient to appreciate PM Narendra Modi for his role in Ukraine crisis: Rajnath Singh

Praising PM Narendra Modi for his role in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, “Whatever is happening in Ukraine, we want peace to prevail. Words aren't sufficient to appreciate PM Modi for his role. India never attacked any country. We believe everyone should follow this principle for world peace.”

Rajnath said that India never attacked any country and this principle must be followed to achieve peace in the world. His comments come amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Singh was addressing a public rally in Bairiya, Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said that if elected to power yet again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will provide people with one free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali. "If you form our government, I would like to tell you that one free gas cylinder will be made available to you on Holi and Diwali," he said.

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose electoral fate will be decided by about 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

