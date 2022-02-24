'Vladimir Putin listens to PM Narendra Modi': Ukraine seeks India's intervention in war against Russia

Ukraine on Thursday sought India's greater intervention in war against Russia. The Ukrainian Ambassdor to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

Igor Polikha, however, said that Ukraine is "deeply dissatisfied" with India's position on the crisis. Polikha said that Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

On the other hand, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin had on yesterday said that India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for "restraint on all sides".

It stressed that the immediate priority is "de-escalation of tensions", taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

India's latest advisory for its citizen in Ukraine

Following the Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the country shut its airspace for civilian flights earlier today (February 24). The Indian embassy in Kyiv has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine as the Ukrainian airspace has closed.

The information was conveyed through an advisory. The embassy said the schedule for special flights has been cancelled due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace."Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country," added the advisory.