Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790065https://zeenews.india.com/india/would-have-been-patriots-if-we-had-joined-bjp-wrestler-bajrang-punia-2790065.html
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

'Would Have Been Patriots If We Had Joined BJP': Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Punia expressed confidence that, as a farmer's son, he would raise the concerns of the farmers in a better way. 

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 06:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Would Have Been Patriots If We Had Joined BJP': Wrestler Bajrang Punia Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Olympian Bajrang Punia who is now the working President of the Kisan Congress on Sunday alleged double standards from the BJP, saying that had he and Vinesh Phogat joined the BJP they would have been hailed as 'patriots' but are now labelled 'anti-nationals' for aligning with the opposition. 

Punia expressed confidence that, as a farmer's son, he would raise the concerns of the farmers in a better way. 

"I am an athlete and a son of a farmer, as per the responsibility given by the party, I think I can raise concerns of the farmers in a better way... Brijbhushan and BJP have a problem (that we joined Congress). We would have become patriots if we had joined the BJP, but because we have joined the Congress, they are calling us anti-nationals. We are with our leader Rahul Gandhi and his struggle. He is raising the voice of all sections, be it farmers, youth or athletes," he said. 

Punia further challenged CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest the Haryana Polls from Julana. 

"(If defeating Vinesh Phogat is easy) then why is Nayab Singh Saini searching for a safe seat for himself? If he thinks that anyone can defeat Vinesh Phogat, then ask him to contest from Julana... He is welcome to contest from Julana. He is the CM of the state and he can do anything... If the BJP has a problem with the (Congress-AAP) alliance, then why are they in alliance at the centre? They have 240 (seats). They should sit in the opposition... We are moving ahead with the INDIA Alliance parties with strength... If they (the BJP) are against the alliance, then they should also sit in opposition," he said. 

Meanwhile, just two days after joining the Congress party, Vinesh started her election campaign in the Jind region of Haryana on Sunday. 

On Friday, Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia joined Congress just one month before the Haryana Assembly Elections. 
Within hours of joining the party, Phogat was fielded as a party candidate from the Julana Assembly Constituency. Whereas Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress. 

Punia won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, while Vinesh Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final in Paris last month. The wrestlers resigned from their respective positions in Northern Railways earlier on that day. 

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details