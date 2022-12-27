New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla', an official said.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with the agencies concerned.

It gives a 'no-objection' certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India, another official said.

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed.

Renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official added.