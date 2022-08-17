Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has now said that all new transfers and postings in the state will now be done only after the approval of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An order to this effect was issued by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

The order was issued in the wake of a major controversy over transfers in the PWD, Health and Jal Shakti Departments, leading to the suspension of senior officials.

The chief secretary's order issued to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries on Tuesday said the season of transfers ended on June 30 and now shifting of all employees will be done after taking necessary permission from the chief minister.

According to the annual transfer policy issued on June 15, all transfers at the district and division levels were to be done by June 30.

There had been a major controversy in the state's PWD Department headed by Minister Jitin Prasada over the transfer of employees, leading to the removal of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and suspension of five senior department officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the medical and health portfolios, was unhappy about the transfer of doctors in his department and had written to Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary, questioning the procedure followed.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, had sent his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging irregularities in transfers and that he was facing discrimination because he was a Dalit.