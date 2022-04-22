Delhi BJP President and former mayor Adesh Gupta has attacked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for writing a letter to his party MLAs, in which he had alleged that ‘BJP goons’ are blackmailing landlords and shopkeepers to pay money, otherwise they would bulldoze their houses and shops.

“Manish Sisodia ji, who is scared? The public has no fear of the corporation, it is afraid of those who are wrong, like you. Bangladeshi Rohingya encroached under the protection of your MLAs and councillors. You are afraid that by taking action against them, your vote bank may not be snatched away and the week you get from them may not stop”, tweeted Gupta.

In a letter to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Sisodia had asked them to help the people catch the blackmailing ‘BJP goons’ and hand over them to the police. Sisodia said that BJP should be involved in recovery from MCD.

