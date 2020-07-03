You gave a befitting reply, 130 crore Indians proud of you: PM Narendra Modi tells soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June saying that they gave a befitting reply. "The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.

Interacting with the injured personnel at an Army hospital in Leh, he said that 130 crore Indians are proud of them. The prime minister said their bravery is inspiring the new generation and will be a source of inspiration for times to come.

"Today the whole world is analysing your work. Today I'm taking with me an inspiration from here. We have never bowed before anyone in the world and neither will we ever bow down. I bow to your brave mothers (who have given birth to brave warriors like you)," said PM Modi.

PM Modi warned China saying the ''age of expansionism is over'' as he heaped praise on the Indian soldiers for their indomitable bravery in the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh recently. ''Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back,'' the PM said in a strong warning to China. Coming down heavily on China for not respecting India peace overtures, the PM said, "Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace."

PM Modi also paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid their lives during the Galwan Valley clashes on the midnight of June 15-16 and said that their bravery gave a strong message to the whole world.

“The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength. I once again pay my tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes,” PM Modi said while addressing the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

Praising the valour of the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister said, “The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country.” He stated that the enemies of 'Bharat Mata' have seen your fire and fury. Hardening his stance, the PM said, “We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.”