Zakir Naik backs demolition of temple in Pakistan, says 'idols, statues should not be allowed in an Islamic country'

NEW DELHI: Wanted Islamic televangelist Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video has supported the demolition of an old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stating temples should not be allowed to be constructed in an Islamic country.

According to reports, Zakir quipped, "When Muhaamad returned to kaaba, he broke almost 360 idols that were in Kaaba. In Islamic country, a statue or idol should not be made or if there is something, it should be broken. A statue should not be anywhere in an Islamic country and if it is somewhere it should be broken."

On December 30, a mob led by members of Pakistan's radical Islamist party demolished a temple and set it ablaze in the deeply conservative northwestern town of Karak in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The incident took place in the town of Karak and drew widespread condemnation from human rights activists and Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari. Mazari on Wednesday took to Twitter to condemn the burning of the temple and urged law enforcement officials to ensure the arrest of those involved.

"Strongly condemn the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. KP govt must ensure culprits brought to justice. MOHR also moving on this. We as a govt have a responsibility to ensure safety & security of all our citizens & their places of worship," Mazari tweeted.

He further informed that the district administration has registered an FIR and detained several people. District police chief Irfan Ullah too said police detained several people over their involvement in the attack on the temple. Witnesses said the mob, led by activists and local leaders of the radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, attacked the temple after local Hindus received permission from authorities to renovate it.