ZEEL donates 20 ambulances, 4000 PPE kits to Rajasthan govt to fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: In a step to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the media and entertainment powerhouse ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Saturday (October 24, 2020) donated 20 ambulances and 4000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Rajasthan government.

The Puneet Goenka-led group provided these as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive and the ambulances were flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from his residence.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot thanked ZEE for its contribution and said that these ambulances will be very useful for his government.

On the occasion, Zee Media CEO Purushottam Vaishnava was also present along with Rajasthan's Minister of Medical and Health Dr Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medicine Subhash Garg, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Secretary Rajiv Swaroop.

As of Saturday, Rajasthan has a total of 17,775 active cases while 1,62,981 people have recovered. The state has also reported 1,814 deaths.

Earlier in June, ZEEL had announced a national level CSR drive towards enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure and further strengthening its fight against coronavirus. In line with its CSR Policy, approved by the Board, the Company had announced to support state governments and local governing bodies with critical interventions across 10 cities namely Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

The company had decided to provide 200+ ambulances to the municipal corporations, 50 High Flow Heated Respiratory Humidifiers to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 40,000+ PPE kits to municipal corporations across India, to build 100+ ICU units with state-of-the-art tech support in India and to provide 6,00,000 meals to over 10,000 migrants.

