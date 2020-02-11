India's electricity demand rises 3.52% in January after five months of decline

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: India`s electricity demand rose 3.52% in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the first increase after five straight months of decline.

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India`s annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years, amid a broader economic slowdown that led to a drop in sales of everything from cars to food products and also has led to factories cutting jobs.

