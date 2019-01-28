Facebook launches new Privacy, Data Use Business Hub to protect information

New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook has said that it is launching a new Privacy and Data Use Business Hub.

Facebook said that it “centralizes resources that businesses can use to understand how they can protect people’s information when using Facebook”.

“This new hub contains information on topics like our Ads and Privacy Principles, how data is used in our ad products, and guidance to help companies understand rules like GDPR,” Facebook wrote in its blog.

Facebook has also said that over the next two weeks the social media platform is Privacy Checkup for users.

“It’s important for people to periodically review their privacy choices to be sure they’re still the right ones — so for we’re showing people a reminder in News Feed inviting them to take Privacy Checkup,” Facebook said

Privacy Checkup will help people to review who can see their Facebook posts, the information on their profile and who can see it and he apps and websites they log into with Facebook, it added.

Facebook said in the coming months it will launch Clear History, a new control to let users see the information about your activity on other apps and websites, and disconnect that information from your account.