Holi2024: Rromeo, DJ Chetas To Perform Live At Mega Mumbai Fest

An artist who, in recent times, has achieved remarkable success through his sheer talent and popularity is lover boy Rromeo. The soulful singer and actor, who recently launched the mind-blowing song ‘Aankhon Mein’ from his new music album Let Me Love is now all set to give another huge surprise to his millions of fans. Rromeo is all set to perform live on the occasion of Holi in an exciting event.





It has come to light that Rromeo will grace the grand Holi bash called, ‘Rang Tarang Holi’, which will be held at Khar Gymkhana, Mumbai, on March 25. Here, the young heartthrob will mesmerize the audience with the performance of his songs. Thousands of people are expected at this party, who are sure to have the time of their lives thanks to the charming lover boy’s performance! Rromeo will also be joined by DJ Chetas and others at this mega Holi event. DJ Chetas is all set to perform live this Holi with major Holi songs and colourful play. Groove to an bashing DJ and enjoy the concert with colours this Holi in Mumbai.Rromeo said, “I am so happy that I’ll be performing at the ‘Rang Tarang Holi’ event. It seems like a perfect opportunity to present my songs live to the audience, that too, just a month after the release of my album, Let Me Love. I am sure I’ll give the audience the time of their lives this Holi!”Rromeo’s song ‘Tera Fitoor Chapter – 1’ premiered in December 2021 and was a runaway success, garnering 66 million views. The next song ‘Deewana - Tera Fitoor Chapter – 2’ also became a hit with 38 million views. It was released in February 2022. Both these songs made fans curious as they wondered if Rromeo was in love and whether he wrote these songs for a special someone.